Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CP opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

