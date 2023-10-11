Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after buying an additional 275,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 358,347 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

