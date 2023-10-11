Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 918 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $299.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $306.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

