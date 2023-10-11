Carlson Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.47.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $423.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

