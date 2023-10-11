Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $306.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

