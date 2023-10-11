Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

