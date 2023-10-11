Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

