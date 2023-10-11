Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Nordson by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,428 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

