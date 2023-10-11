Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 122 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 58.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average of $201.57. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

