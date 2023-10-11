Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NRG opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.



