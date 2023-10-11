Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $96.75 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.