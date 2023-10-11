Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 6,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 357.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

