Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 710 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

