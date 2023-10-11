Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

