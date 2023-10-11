Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,138 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

