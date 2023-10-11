Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 982 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

