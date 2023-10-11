Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

