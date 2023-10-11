Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $390.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

