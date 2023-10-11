Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $138,000 Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

DSX stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

