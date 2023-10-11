Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $139,000 Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Price Performance

IRBO opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.