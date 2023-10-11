Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $161,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

