Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $138,000 Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 92,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 39,687 shares in the last quarter.

CGMS stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

