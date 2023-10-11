Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

