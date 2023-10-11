Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,144 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on O. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

O stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

