Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 136 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

