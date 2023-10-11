Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 168 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. American National Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Waste Management stock opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

