Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,830 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

