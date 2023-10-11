Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 34 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.51 and its 200 day moving average is $387.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

