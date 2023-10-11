Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 510 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,639,000 after purchasing an additional 503,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.