Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 34,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

