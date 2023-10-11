Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,947,000 after buying an additional 662,911 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 148,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 117,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

