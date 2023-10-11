Creative Planning Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.42.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

