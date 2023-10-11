Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 6,800 to GBX 5,000. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Croda International traded as low as GBX 4,232 ($51.80) and last traded at GBX 4,416 ($54.05), with a volume of 132118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,795 ($58.69).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($68.54) to GBX 5,200 ($63.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($75.89) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,420 ($78.58).

In other news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,158 ($63.13) per share, with a total value of £19,806.72 ($24,243.23). 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,310.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,824.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 7,769.78%.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

