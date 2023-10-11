Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

DE opened at $390.84 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

