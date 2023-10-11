Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Down to $37.00

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $35.71. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 2,922,619 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $431,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

