DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

