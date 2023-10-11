Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Augmedix worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 477,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,170 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 696,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 980.09%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Augmedix from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

