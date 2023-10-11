Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

