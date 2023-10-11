Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.