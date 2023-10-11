Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 590 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Robert Half by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

