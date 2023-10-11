Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

