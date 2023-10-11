Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 149 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $210,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

