DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 41,428 shares of company stock worth $334,842 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

