Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.35. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 410,143 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Read More

