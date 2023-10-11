Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.40.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

