Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,654 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.8 %

EA stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.