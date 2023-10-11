Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $889.00

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 889 ($10.88) and last traded at GBX 890 ($10.89), with a volume of 664033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,037 ($12.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Energean from GBX 1,570 ($19.22) to GBX 1,555 ($19.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,123.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,145.92. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6,667.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Energean’s payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 40,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($13.92), for a total value of £456,084.81 ($558,243.34). Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

