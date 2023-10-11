Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Entergy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,598,160,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

