Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.