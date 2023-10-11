Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $31.51

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $32.77. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 468,075 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

